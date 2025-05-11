Bundesliga club Heidenheim accuses Berlin police of ‘extreme violence’ against its fans

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga club Heidenheim has accused Berlin police of extreme violence leaving some of its fans needing medical…

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga club Heidenheim has accused Berlin police of extreme violence leaving some of its fans needing medical treatment following Saturday’s game at Union Berlin.

Five Heidenheim supporters were arrested and three of them charged, two for alleged vandalism and another for alleged insulting behavior, the police told news agency dpa on Sunday.

The club said the police detained several of its supporters before the match for the “unauthorized posting of stickers during the fan march, which had previously passed without incident.”

“The police also acted with extreme violence without any apparent reason or clear communication after the game, directly before we left the guests’ parking lot,” Heidenheim board member Petra Saretz said in a club statement.

The incidents before the match led Heidenheim’s supporters to refrain from active support during the match, which the team won 3-0 to be sure of at least a relegation playoff.

“We feel obligated to call out the disproportionate violence used by Berlin police against Heidenheim fans yesterday and hope therefore that the authorities will provide clarification for this incomprehensible action,” said Heidenheim chairman Holger Sanwald, who thanked Union staff and others for their support during the incidents.

