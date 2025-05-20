Bubic’s 7 shutout innings and Pasquantino’s homer lift the Royals over the Giants 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kris Bubic threw seven scoreless innings, losing a no-hit bid in the sixth on an official…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kris Bubic threw seven scoreless innings, losing a no-hit bid in the sixth on an official scoring change, and Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Kansas City Royals got past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Monday night.

Bubic, a left-hander who went to Mitty High School in San Jose and then to Stanford, carried his no-hit bid until there were two outs in the sixth. Wilmer Flores hit a grounder to the right side. Second baseman Michael Massey ranged to his left and slipped as the ball got past him. The play originally was ruled an error on Massey, then was changed to a single.

Casey Schmitt’s clean double down the left-field line with one out in the seventh was the only other hit Bubic (5-2) allowed. His ERA fell to 1.47 as he struck out five and walked three.

Giants left-hander Robbie Ray also worked seven shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 2.67. Ray gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked one.

Tyler Rogers (2-2) replaced Ray to begin the eighth in a scoreless game. Jonathan India’s one-out double preceded Pasquantino’s two-out drive over the right-field wall, the first baseman’s eighth home run of the season.

The Giants scored on Jung Hoo Lee’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth but the Royals got an insurance run on Kyle Isbel’s RBI single off Jordan Hicks in the ninth.

Carlos Estévez pitched a scoreless inning for his 14th save.

Key moment

After Schmitt’s double, the Giants had runners at second and third with one out in the seventh. Tyler Fitzgerald then hit a soft liner to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who flipped the ball to third baseman Maikel Garcia to double off Willy Adames and end the inning.

Key stat

The Giants had won all nine of Ray’s starts this season before Monday.

Up next

Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-4, 3.76 ERA) faces Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 2.31) on Tuesday night.

