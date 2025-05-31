Brewers take win streak into game against the Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (30-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-21, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (30-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-21, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 2.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -192, Brewers +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 36-21 overall and 19-10 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 12-18 record on the road and a 30-28 record overall. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 41 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick has five doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13 for 43 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.