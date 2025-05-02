Brewers take on the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (19-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-16, third in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10…

Chicago Cubs (19-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (2-2, 6.04 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Brewers -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 9-4 in home games and 16-16 overall. The Brewers have a 6-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 19-13 record overall and a 10-6 record on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-46 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Isaac Collins: day-to-day (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

