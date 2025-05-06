Brewers’ Sal Frelick remains out of lineup with knee issue but says he should return later this week

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick was out of the lineup for a second straight night with a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick was out of the lineup for a second straight night with a knee issue but believes he should be ready to play again later this week.

Frelick had left the Brewers’ 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday with discomfort in his left knee after hurting it while taking a swing. Frelick underwent an MRI that showed no major damage, and the 2024 NL Gold Glove right fielder said he felt much better when he woke up Tuesday.

“From what the trainers are saying, it seems like they’ll try to keep me out until the off day to get an extra day and be ready to go on Friday,” Frelick said before the Brewers’ 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Brewers complete a three-game series with the Astros on Wednesday afternoon before beginning a six-game trip Friday at Tampa Bay.

Frelick isn’t the only Brewer dealing with an injury this week.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Tuesday’s game that catcher William Contreras was getting an X-ray on his finger. Murphy said the injury was affecting Contreras’ swing.

“He’s dealing with probably a fracture,” Murphy said. “He had it last year, too.”

Frelick said he felt a grab behind his left knee after swinging the bat in the second inning of Sunday’s game. He briefly stayed in the game before getting removed in the fourth inning.

“My whole body rotated, but the spike on my toe staying in the dirt. My foot almost came out of my shoe,” he said. “I tried to play another inning, but my knee was blowing up on me. … Based on my previous meniscus stuff, I think we dodged a bullet there.”

The 2021 first-round draft pick said he underwent two meniscus surgeries on that knee while playing for Boston College, but he hadn’t had any other issues with it until Sunday.

Frelick said the MRI he underwent showed no tear but “just a ton of inflammation in there.” But he says he’s feeling better now.

“Yesterday I came in and was not too much better,” Frelick said. “This morning I woke up and it was like unbelievable.”

Frelick, 25, is batting .297 with a .381 on-base percentage, one homer, nine RBIs and seven steals in 35 games. That follows a 2024 season in which he hit .259 with a .320 on-base percentage, two homers, 32 RBIs and 18 steals in 145 games.

His absence has tested the depth of an outfield that already has Garrett Mitchell and Blake Perkins on the injured list. Mitchell last played April 25 as he deals with a left oblique strain. Perkins still hasn’t made his 2025 debut as he recovers from a fractured right shin.

Milwaukee’s injuries have caused Jake Bauers, who primarily is a first baseman, to start at right field each of the last two nights. Bauers has responded by going 2 for 4 with an RBI in a 5-1 victory over the Astros on Monday and hitting a two-run homer Tuesday.

“I think I’m just grateful for any opportunity I get to play this game and play for the Brewers,” Bauers said. “I love being here, so anytime I can get on the field and just do my best to contribute and do my best to help the team get a win, that’s kind of been my mentality throughout the course of the season so far.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.