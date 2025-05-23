Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby off injured list and send reliever Carlos Rodriguez to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list by Milwaukee on Friday before a game…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list by Milwaukee on Friday before a game against Pittsburgh and was expected to be used by the Brewers in long relief.

Ashby, who turns 27 on Saturday, had been sidelined side spring training by a strained right oblique. He pitched a scoreless inning at Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday in an injury rehabilitation assignment.

He went 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 14 appearances with last year for Milwaukee.

Reliever Carlos Rodriguez was optioned to Nashville, a day after getting his first major league win by pitching 3 1/3 innings during an 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.

