Brewers activate pitcher Aaron Civale off injured list and DFA reliever Joel Payamps

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers activated pitcher Aaron Civale off the 15-day injured list Thursday, clearing the way for him to start the opener of a four-game series against Pittsburgh.

Civale was placed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring in March. He had made just one start this season, allowing five runs in three innings of a blowout loss to the New York Yankees on March 30.

Milwaukee also recalled right-hander Carlos Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine games.

To make room for Civale and Rodriguez, the Brewers sent reliever Easton McGee to Triple-A and designated veteran reliever Joel Payamps for assignment.

The 31-year-old Payamps, a fixture in the bullpen in 2023 and 2024, has struggled this season. He is 0-1 with an 8.35 ERA in 23 appearances for the Brewers.

