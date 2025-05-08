Braves meet the Reds with 2-1 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (19-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-19, third in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15…

Cincinnati Reds (19-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-19, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -175, Reds +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta has an 11-6 record in home games and a 17-19 record overall. The Braves have a 5-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati is 19-19 overall and 10-9 in road games. The Reds are sixth in the NL with 39 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with eight home runs while slugging .490. Sean Murphy is 9 for 37 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has five doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 12 for 32 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Callihan: 10-Day IL (arm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

