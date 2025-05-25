Braves and Padres play to decide series winner

San Diego Padres (28-22, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-26, third in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

San Diego Padres (28-22, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-26, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Padres +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 25-26 record overall and a 16-8 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has a 28-22 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Padres are 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has six doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13 for 42 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 12 home runs, 20 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 12 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael King: day-to-day (shoulder), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

