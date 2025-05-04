Braves aim to end 3-game slide, play the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-18, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-18, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -153, Braves +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to end a three-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta has gone 8-5 at home and 14-18 overall. The Braves have a 13-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 8-7 on the road and 23-10 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .230 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 8-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has four doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 18-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .316 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.