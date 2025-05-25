Bottom side Chennai ends its IPL season in style by routing top team Gujarat

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Dewald Brevis scored 57 runs off 23 balls as bottom side Chennai Super Kings wrapped up…

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Dewald Brevis scored 57 runs off 23 balls as bottom side Chennai Super Kings wrapped up its Indian Premier League season in style by routing first-placed Gujarat Titans by 83 runs.

Also Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 278-3 — the third-highest total in IPL history — and beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs. Heinrich Klaasen hit an undefeated 105 off 39 balls.

Chennai won the toss and scored 230-5 in its 20 overs with Devon Conway hitting a 35-ball 52. In reply, Gujarat was dismissed for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Gujarat, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have already secured playoff spots.

Gujarat finished with 18 points from 14 games but its spot in the top two is under threat. Second-placed Punjab (17 points) and fourth-placed Mumbai (16 points) meet Monday in their last game, and Bengaluru (17 points) faces Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Opener Ayush Mhatre gave Chennai a good start with a 17-ball 34. The big runs came from two overseas batters – Conway providing the base, with Brevis attacking toward the end.

Conway hit six fours and two sixes. Brevis got four fours and five sixes. Urvil Patel (37 off 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (21 not out off 18) also contributed as Chennai put up a strong total.

Gujarat’s chase started badly — reduced to 30-3 in 4.3 overs — and its middle-order disappointed despite the chance to take an insurmountable points lead at the top. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 41 off 28 balls.

Pacer Anshul Kamboj finished with 3-13, and wrist spinner Noor Ahmed 3-21. Ravindra Jadeja, who opened the bowling, took 2-17.

Chennai won four of its 14 IPL games.

Klaasen on the rampage

Klaasen, the league’s most expensive overseas player, hit nine sixes and seven fours in his second IPL century to help Hyderabad pile on a massive 278-3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kolkata was bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs in Delhi.

Both teams had already been eliminated.

Hyderabad finished sixth with six wins in 14 games. It was a seventh loss in 14 games for 2024 champion Kolkata, which finished eighth.

Openers Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16) and Travis Head put on 92 off 41 balls after Hyderabad opted to bat first.

Head scored 76 off 40 deliveries, with six sixes. Klaasen was promoted to No. 3 and combined with Head to add 83 off only 35 balls for the second wicket.

Klaasen got to 50 from only 17 balls. The South African shared a partnership of 83 off six overs with Ishan Kishan (29 off 20).

Klaasen reached his ton off 37 balls.

In reply, Kolkata’s Sunil Narine scored 31 off 16 balls but didn’t get support from the top-order.

Kolkata was down to 70-5 in eight overs and the chase was pretty much done. Manish Pandey top-scored with 37 off 23 balls.

Jaydev Unadkat (3-24), Harsh Dubey (3-34) and Eshan Malinga (3-31) did the damage.

