Bordeaux wins its first Champions Cup rugby title after subduing Northampton

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Bordeaux-Begles won its first Champions Cup title after holding off Northampton 28-20 in the final at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Bordeaux delivered a French champion for the fifth straight year after dominating the second half from 20-20 at halftime.

Two tries for wing Damian Penaud and one for lock Adam Coleman were countered by a pair from Northampton flanker Alex Coles in the most first-half points ever in a final.

Coles’ tying second converted try just before the interval helped the Saints overcome losing backs George Furbank and James Ramm to injuries in the opening five minutes.

Ramm had to be helped off and England international Ollie Sleightholme replaced him for a first club appearance since December. Furbank took an accidental knee to his face from Bordeaux fullback Romain Buros, continuing a horrible run for him after playing just 57 minutes of rugby this year because of a broken arm and then aggravating that injury.

Northampton’s Henry Pollock had a try disallowed within two minutes of the restart, and Saints briefly went down to 13 players when replacement lock Ed Prowse collected a yellow card. Bordeaux captain Maxime Lucu’s 44th-minute penalty edged the French back in front.

Bordeaux’s superior finishing and power game from close range saw lock Cyril Cazeaux go over in the 55th to open an eight-point gap that held to the end as Saints flagged under pressure.

“We have put in a lot of hard work to get to this point, so to get the reward is unreal,” Coleman told broadcaster Premier Sports.

