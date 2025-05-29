Bonner leads Indiana against Connecticut after 21-point performance

Connecticut Sun (0-5, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (0-5, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Connecticut Sun after DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points in the Indiana Fever’s 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Indiana finished 20-20 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 87.7 last season.

Connecticut went 28-12 overall last season while going 14-6 in Eastern Conference play. The Sun averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

Sun: Lindsay Allen: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

