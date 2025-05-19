Binford’s 2 HRs help Ole Miss beat Arizona 7-3, win Tucson Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aliyah Binford hit two home runs, Mackenzie Pickens added a two-run shot in the first inning…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aliyah Binford hit two home runs, Mackenzie Pickens added a two-run shot in the first inning and Mississippi beat Arizona 7-3 on Sunday night to win the Tucson Regional.

Ole Miss (40-17) will play fourth-seeded Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional next weekend.

Brianna Lopez (13-4) gave up three runs on nine hits with four walks and a hit-by-pitch over 5 2/3 innings.

Binford opened the scoring with a two-run homer.

Persy Llamas hit a lead-off homer before Lexie Brady scored on a sacrifice fly by Ashton Lansdell in the third inning and Binford’s solo shot in the fourth made it 7-3.

Dakota Kennedy scored on a base-loaded single by Kaiah Altmeyer and Devin Netz scored on a walk by Miranda Stoddard in the first for No. 13 seed Arizona (47-13). Sydney Stewart added a solo shot in the third.

Kennedy drew a two-out walk in the sixth, Regan Shockey followed with a single and Netz walked before Stewart popped out to end the threat.

Brady finished with three hits, including a double, and scored two runs.

Stewart hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Altmeyer added a two-run home run in the fourth to help Arizona beat Ole Miss 10-1 in five innings to avoid elimination earlier Sunday.

Miranda Stoddard (15-0) scattered five hits for the win.

