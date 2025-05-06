Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark receives 3-year contract extension through 2030

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has received a three-year contract extension through 2030, the conference confirmed…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has received a three-year contract extension through 2030, the conference confirmed Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the Big 12 board of directors agreed to extend his original five-year contract, which was set to expire in 2027.

Yormark was CEO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company when he was hired to take over for Bob Bowlsby in 2022.

Yormark landed a six-year television contract extension with ESPN and Fox valued at $2.28 billion and shepherded the move of Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 following the disintegration of the Pac-12. He also oversaw the Bowlsby-negotiated move of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF into the Big 12 in 2023.

“I would like to thank the Board for their continued support,” Yormark said in a statement. “We have made great progress over the last three years, and our best days are ahead. I am thrilled to continue to work alongside our member schools as we grow and strengthen the Big 12 into a Conference that is innovative and prepared for what the future may hold.”

