Bichette and Barger propel Blue Jays to 6-3 comeback win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Addison Barger hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Saturday night.

Bo Bichette’s two-run homer in the fifth began Toronto’s comeback. Barger tied it at 3 with an RBI groundout in the sixth, and Alejandro Kirk finished with four hits.

Myles Straw provided insurance with a two-run single off Carlos Vargas (1-2) in the eighth.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) worked 1 1/3 perfect innings and Jeff Hoffman struck out all three batters in the ninth for his ninth save.

Barger also had two RBIs — and three doubles — in Friday night’s 6-3 victory by the Blue Jays, who have won three in a row following a four-game skid.

