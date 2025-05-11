Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bichette and Barger propel…

Bichette and Barger propel Blue Jays to 6-3 comeback win over Mariners

The Associated Press

May 11, 2025, 12:44 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Addison Barger hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Saturday night.

Bo Bichette’s two-run homer in the fifth began Toronto’s comeback. Barger tied it at 3 with an RBI groundout in the sixth, and Alejandro Kirk finished with four hits.

Myles Straw provided insurance with a two-run single off Carlos Vargas (1-2) in the eighth.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) worked 1 1/3 perfect innings and Jeff Hoffman struck out all three batters in the ninth for his ninth save.

Barger also had two RBIs — and three doubles — in Friday night’s 6-3 victory by the Blue Jays, who have won three in a row following a four-game skid.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up