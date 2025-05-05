BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 NBA Playoffs as Round 2 Begins

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and start with a $10 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Other new players will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes for players with these offers. There are two pivotal NBA games coming up on Monday night — Celtics vs. Knicks and Thunder vs. Nuggets. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Delivers $150 Bonus

There are two options on the table for new players on BetMGM Sportsbook. New users who take advantage of these promos can start with a $150 bonus or the $1,500 first bet.

Create an account in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Start with a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Anyone who signs up in a different state will receive a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on the NBA or any other sport. Players who lose will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for this offer.

to start signing up. Input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for this offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Monday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Although these promos are available for any sport, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA playoffs. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action during the playoffs. Go all in on Thunder-Nuggets or Celtics-Knicks with these new offers. The Thunder and Celtics are significant favorites, but anything can happen in the playoffs.

There are tons of different ways to get in on the action. Take a look at the current spreads for Monday night’s NBA playoff games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics (-8.5) vs. New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

