BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 NBA Promo for Knicks-Celtics

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can go big on Knicks vs. Celtics with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. New users will have access to a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet on the NBA this weekend. Click here to access this offer.







New players can start with a $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. New users who sign up in different states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

The New York Knicks are rounding into form at the perfect time of the year, but the defending champion Boston Celtics won’t go away quietly. Create an account with BetMGM Sportsbook to get off to a fast start.

Click here to unlock BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 for Knicks-Celtics. From there, place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or claim a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for Knicks-Celtics

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, NBA Second Chance FG Scorer, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These promos will give players tons of flexibility when going into Saturday’s NBA games. Start with a $10 bet on Knicks-Celtics or any other matchup to get $150 in bonuses with a win. This odds boost is only available in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Players will have access to a $1,500 first bet in other states. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Signing Up, Activating BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

These offers are only on the table for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out the walkthrough below to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. Input bonus code WTOP150.

to start signing up. Input bonus code WTOP150. Answer the required prompts with basic information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Start with a $10 bet on Knicks-Celtics to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Use this $1,500 first bet on any NBA game in other states.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Preview, Odds

No one expected the Knicks to leave Boston with two games in hand, but that is the case in this highly anticipated series. New York completed 20-point comebacks in both games. Will Boston continue to stubbornly chuck up three-pointers or will we finally see a different gameplan in Game 3?

This is one of the biggest games at Madison Square Garden this millennium and the winner of Game 3 will have plenty of momentum. Check out the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on Knicks vs. Celtics (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-110) // Over 205.5 (-110) // -225

New York Knicks: +5.5 (-110) // Under 205.5 (-110) // +185

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.