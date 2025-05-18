Bellinger powers Yankees past Mets 8-2 with grand slam and 6 RBIs

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam that capped a six-run eighth inning and gave him six…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam that capped a six-run eighth inning and gave him six RBIs on Sunday night, sending the New York Yankees to an 8-2 victory over the New York Mets.

A throwing error by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso allowed Jasson Domínguez to score the tiebreaking run in the eighth. Paul Goldschmidt added an RBI single off Ryne Stanek (1-4) and Bellinger connected against left-hander Génesis Cabrera for his ninth career slam.

In a matchup of first-place teams, Max Fried pitched six effective innings as the Yankees took two of three at home in the first Subway Series this season. The crosstown rivals meet again July 4-6 at Citi Field in Queens.

Juan Soto was booed all weekend and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Sunday to the vocal delight of Yankees fans. He finished 1 for 10 with four walks during his first series back in the Bronx since leaving the Yankees for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets.

An error by third baseman Mark Vientos helped the Yankees establish a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Bellinger’s two-run double that deflected off the mitt of a diving Alonso.

Jeff McNeil pulled the Mets even. He laced a two-out RBI single in the second, then drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and scored without a ball leaving the infield. McNeil alertly dashed home from third when Fried’s wild pitch to Soto kicked far enough away from catcher Austin Wells.

Fried and Mets starter David Peterson both permitted three hits in six innings. They exited with the score tied 2-all.

The season-high sellout crowd of 48,028 at Yankee Stadium included former major league slugger Albert Pujols, new Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Key moment

Devin Williams (2-2) retired Soto, Alonso and Vientos in order in the eighth.

Key stats

The Mets fouled off 27 of Fried’s 102 pitches, preventing him from going further than six innings. … Mets pitchers walked a season-high eight.

Up next

Mets: A three-game series at Fenway Park, with RHP Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.02 ERA) starting the opener Monday night against Boston rookie RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.90).

Yankees: Following an off day, rookie RHP Will Warren (2-2, 4.61 ERA) pitches Tuesday night at home versus Texas LHP Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35).

