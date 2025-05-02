Bayern Munich confirms defender Eric Dier is leaving at end of the season

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has confirmed that English defender Eric Dier will leave at the end of the season…

“We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn’t want to extend and will leave us,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said Friday. “He’s a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title.”

The 31-year-old Dier has reportedly agreed to join French team Monaco, where he’s set to get a longer contract than Bayern was offering and the opportunity to play more often than he did at the German powerhouse.

Dier joined Bayern from Tottenham in January 2024 and went on to make 45 appearances. But he didn’t get many opportunities under coach Vincent Kompany this season until recently, when he began showing his worth to the team.

“We had good talks with the agent. There’s another possibility where he can sign a longer contract,” Freund confirmed. “You have to respect that.”

Bayern can secure the Bundesliga title with a win at Leipzig on Saturday.

It’s unclear if Dier will stay with Bayern for FIFA’s new Club World Cup competition in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

Freund said the club will “speak with him internally” soon about it.

