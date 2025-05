Bayern Munich bids goodbye to Thomas Müller. He shouts, ‘Let us play!’

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans paid tribute to Thomas Müller before his last home game for the club on…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans paid tribute to Thomas Müller before his last home game for the club on Saturday.

The supporters behind one of the goals displayed a huge red and white tifo with a picture of Müller and his name in giant letters, and a banner above it saying, “For 25 years everything for our colors!”

Club officials also presented the 35-year-old Müller with a picture of himself with all the trophies he won with the Bavarian powerhouse.

“Let us play!” he shouted as he brought the picture and a bouquet of flowers to the sideline.

Bayern, which clinched the Bundesliga title last weekend, was to play Borussia Mönchengladbach before the team was to be presented with the trophy.

Müller is leaving at the end of the season after winning a record 13 league titles among others with the club.

Bayern announced in April that this season would be Müller’s last with the club. He was keen to extend his contract despite limited playing time but Bayern management felt it was more prudent to save his considerable wage packet than offer him a new one.

Müller joined Bayern as a 10-year-old from TSV Pähl, a small Bavarian club based to the southwest of Munich, in the summer of 2000.

He made his Bayern debut under Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008 and his breakthrough under Louis van Gaal the following season. He went on to make more appearances than any other player at Bayern, over 700, with more than 200 goals scored and more than 200 set up for other players.

