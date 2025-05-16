Basel player Taulant Xhaka banned 1 game for misconduct at title celebrations

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Title-winning Basel midfielder Taulant Xhaka was banned for one game Friday for misconduct during club celebrations…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Title-winning Basel midfielder Taulant Xhaka was banned for one game Friday for misconduct during club celebrations on a balcony in a public square.

The Swiss Football League punished Xhaka for making “derogatory comments about other clubs” – Zurich and Grasshopper – and lighting a red flare in Basel on Sunday.

The team had just won its first league title since 2017, and the sixth of the club veteran’s career in his last season before retiring. He cited the emotion of a final title win in a formal apology Monday.

The Albania international, the elder brother of Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, also was fined 7,500 Swiss francs ($9,000) and must do 18 hours of community service on a soccer project.

The 34-year-old Xhaka will miss the visit to Young Boys on Sunday and can return for a farewell, season-ending game hosting Lucerne.

“In addition to the apologies, the single judge also took into account the end of Taulant Xhaka’s career in his judgment,” the league said.

The ban of just one game was balanced by a bigger fine and the community service “to make up for the negative impact his behavior has had on the public,” the league said.

Basel previously said Xhaka would face an in-house disciplinary case.

