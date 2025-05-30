All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Tampa Bay
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Toronto
|28
|28
|.500
|7½
|Boston
|27
|31
|.466
|9½
|Baltimore
|19
|36
|.345
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|25
|.545
|6
|Minnesota
|30
|25
|.545
|6
|Kansas City
|30
|27
|.526
|7
|Chicago
|18
|38
|.321
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Houston
|30
|26
|.536
|½
|Texas
|27
|30
|.474
|4
|Los Angeles
|25
|30
|.455
|5
|Athletics
|23
|34
|.404
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|New York
|34
|22
|.607
|2
|Atlanta
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|10
|Miami
|22
|32
|.407
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|3
|Milwaukee
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|Cincinnati
|28
|29
|.491
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|San Diego
|31
|23
|.574
|2
|San Francisco
|31
|25
|.554
|3
|Arizona
|27
|29
|.482
|7
|Colorado
|9
|47
|.161
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Detroit 4, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Houston 5, Athletics 3
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 4
Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 2, Texas 0
Washington 9, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 1, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 12, Athletics 0
Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3
Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-5) at Baltimore (Eflin 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 5-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-5) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-5) at Houston (Valdez 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 0-1) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 7-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Detroit 4, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 10, Arizona 1
Miami 10, San Diego 8
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 4
Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1
Washington 9, Seattle 0
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3, 2nd game
Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Hall 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 0-1) at Miami (Quantrill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 4-1) at Arizona (Kelly 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 7-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
