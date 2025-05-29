All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|27
|.509
|7
|Toronto
|27
|28
|.491
|8
|Boston
|27
|31
|.466
|9½
|Baltimore
|19
|36
|.345
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|25
|.545
|6
|Minnesota
|30
|25
|.545
|6
|Kansas City
|30
|27
|.526
|7
|Chicago
|18
|38
|.321
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Houston
|30
|25
|.545
|½
|Texas
|27
|30
|.474
|4½
|Los Angeles
|25
|30
|.455
|5½
|Athletics
|23
|33
|.411
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|New York
|34
|22
|.607
|2
|Atlanta
|25
|28
|.472
|9½
|Washington
|25
|30
|.455
|10½
|Miami
|22
|32
|.407
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|3
|Milwaukee
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|Cincinnati
|28
|29
|.491
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|San Diego
|31
|23
|.574
|2
|San Francisco
|31
|25
|.554
|3
|Arizona
|27
|29
|.482
|7
|Colorado
|9
|47
|.161
|25
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5
Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings
Texas 2, Toronto 0
Houston 11, Athletics 1
Seattle 9, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Detroit 4, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Houston 5, Athletics 3
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 4
Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 2, Texas 0
Washington 9, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 1, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Lopez 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 4-3) at Houston (Gusto 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-5) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings
Seattle 9, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 9, Arizona 6
San Diego 8, Miami 6
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Detroit 4, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 10, Arizona 1
Miami 10, San Diego 8
St. Louis 6, Baltimore 4
Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1
Washington 9, Seattle 0
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Sale 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-1), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Gore 2-5) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.