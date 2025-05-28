All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 34 20 .630 — Tampa Bay 27 27 .500…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 34 20 .630 — Tampa Bay 27 27 .500 7 Toronto 26 28 .481 8 Boston 27 30 .474 8½ Baltimore 19 35 .352 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 36 20 .643 — Minnesota 30 24 .556 5 Cleveland 29 25 .537 6 Kansas City 29 27 .518 7 Chicago 17 38 .309 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 30 23 .566 — Houston 29 25 .537 1½ Texas 27 29 .482 4½ Los Angeles 25 29 .463 5½ Athletics 23 32 .418 8

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 19 .648 — New York 34 21 .618 1½ Atlanta 25 28 .472 9½ Washington 24 30 .444 11 Miami 21 32 .396 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 34 21 .618 — St. Louis 31 24 .564 3 Cincinnati 28 28 .500 6½ Milwaukee 28 28 .500 6½ Pittsburgh 20 36 .357 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 34 21 .618 — San Diego 31 22 .585 2 San Francisco 31 24 .564 3 Arizona 27 28 .491 7 Colorado 9 46 .164 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2

Toronto 2, Texas 1

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings

Texas 2, Toronto 0

Houston 11, Athletics 1

Seattle 9, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 2-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 3-3) at Detroit (Jobe 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-4) at Houston (McCullers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-2) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 1-1) at Texas (Mahle 5-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 4, Miami 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings

Seattle 9, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 9, Arizona 6

San Diego 8, Miami 6

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 2-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 3-3) at Detroit (Jobe 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-5) at Arizona (Gallen 3-6), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at San Diego (Hart 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-1), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-2) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

