East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Tampa Bay
|27
|27
|.500
|7
|Toronto
|26
|28
|.481
|8
|Boston
|27
|30
|.474
|8½
|Baltimore
|19
|35
|.352
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Minnesota
|30
|24
|.556
|5
|Cleveland
|29
|25
|.537
|6
|Kansas City
|29
|27
|.518
|7
|Chicago
|17
|38
|.309
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Houston
|29
|25
|.537
|1½
|Texas
|27
|29
|.482
|4½
|Los Angeles
|25
|29
|.463
|5½
|Athletics
|23
|32
|.418
|8
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|New York
|34
|21
|.618
|1½
|Atlanta
|25
|28
|.472
|9½
|Washington
|24
|30
|.444
|11
|Miami
|21
|32
|.396
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|St. Louis
|31
|24
|.564
|3
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|6½
|Milwaukee
|28
|28
|.500
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|20
|36
|.357
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|San Diego
|31
|22
|.585
|2
|San Francisco
|31
|24
|.564
|3
|Arizona
|27
|28
|.491
|7
|Colorado
|9
|46
|.164
|25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2
Toronto 2, Texas 1
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5
Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings
Texas 2, Toronto 0
Houston 11, Athletics 1
Seattle 9, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 2-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 3-3) at Detroit (Jobe 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 1-4) at Houston (McCullers 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-2) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 1-1) at Texas (Mahle 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 1-4), 9:38 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 4, Miami 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings
Seattle 9, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 9, Arizona 6
San Diego 8, Miami 6
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 2-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 3-3) at Detroit (Jobe 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-5) at Arizona (Gallen 3-6), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at San Diego (Hart 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-1), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-2) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
