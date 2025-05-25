All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Tampa Bay
|26
|26
|.500
|6
|Boston
|27
|28
|.491
|6½
|Toronto
|25
|27
|.481
|7
|Baltimore
|18
|34
|.346
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|23
|.558
|4
|Minnesota
|29
|23
|.558
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|25
|.537
|5
|Chicago
|17
|36
|.321
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Houston
|28
|25
|.528
|1½
|Texas
|26
|28
|.481
|4
|Los Angeles
|25
|27
|.481
|4
|Athletics
|23
|31
|.426
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|New York
|32
|21
|.604
|2
|Atlanta
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Washington
|24
|29
|.453
|10
|Miami
|21
|30
|.412
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|St. Louis
|30
|23
|.566
|2
|Cincinnati
|26
|28
|.481
|6½
|Milwaukee
|26
|28
|.481
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|35
|.352
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|San Francisco
|31
|22
|.585
|1
|San Diego
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Arizona
|26
|27
|.491
|6
|Colorado
|9
|44
|.170
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5
Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 9, Athletics 6, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 5, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4
Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4
Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 3-3) at Baltimore (Morton 0-7), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 2-5) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3) at Cleveland (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-5), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Arizona 5
Washington 3, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 7, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 9, Athletics 6, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4
Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4
Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0
San Diego 5, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Palmquist 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-3), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 3-3) at Baltimore (Morton 0-7), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 2-5) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3) at Cleveland (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 1-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
