All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 32 20 .615 — Tampa Bay 26 26 .500…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 32 20 .615 — Tampa Bay 26 26 .500 6 Boston 27 28 .491 6½ Toronto 25 27 .481 7 Baltimore 18 34 .346 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 34 20 .630 — Cleveland 29 23 .558 4 Minnesota 29 23 .558 4 Kansas City 29 25 .537 5 Chicago 17 36 .321 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 29 23 .558 — Houston 28 25 .528 1½ Texas 26 28 .481 4 Los Angeles 25 27 .481 4 Athletics 23 31 .426 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 19 .642 — New York 32 21 .604 2 Atlanta 25 27 .481 8½ Washington 24 29 .453 10 Miami 21 30 .412 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 32 21 .604 — St. Louis 30 23 .566 2 Cincinnati 26 28 .481 6½ Milwaukee 26 28 .481 6½ Pittsburgh 19 35 .352 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 21 .604 — San Francisco 31 22 .585 1 San Diego 29 22 .569 2 Arizona 26 27 .491 6 Colorado 9 44 .170 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 9, Athletics 6, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 5, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4

Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4

Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 3-3) at Baltimore (Morton 0-7), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 2-5) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3) at Cleveland (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Arizona 5

Washington 3, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 7, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 9, Athletics 6, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4

Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4

Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0

San Diego 5, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Birdsong 2-0) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Palmquist 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 3-3) at Baltimore (Morton 0-7), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 2-5) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3) at Cleveland (Williams 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 1-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.