All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 31 20 .608 — Boston 27 27 .500 5½ Tampa Bay 25 26 .490 6 Toronto 25 26 .490 6 Baltimore 17 34 .333 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 33 20 .623 — Cleveland 29 22 .569 3 Minnesota 29 22 .569 3 Kansas City 28 25 .528 5 Chicago 17 35 .327 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 29 22 .569 — Houston 27 25 .519 2½ Los Angeles 25 25 .500 3½ Texas 25 28 .472 5 Athletics 22 30 .423 7½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 18 .647 — New York 31 21 .596 2½ Atlanta 25 26 .490 8 Washington 24 28 .462 9½ Miami 19 30 .388 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 31 21 .596 — St. Louis 29 23 .558 2 Cincinnati 26 27 .491 5½ Milwaukee 25 28 .472 6½ Pittsburgh 19 34 .358 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 20 .615 — San Francisco 30 22 .577 2 San Diego 28 22 .560 3 Arizona 26 26 .500 6 Colorado 9 43 .173 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 19, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Seattle 5, Houston 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3

Baltimore at Boston, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-2), 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 5-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-8), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Washington 0

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 6

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Arizona 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, N.Y. Mets 5, 13 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Arizona 5

Washington 3, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 7, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Henderson 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 6-0) at Washington (Soroka 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-3) at St. Louis (Gray 5-1), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-8), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

