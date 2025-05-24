All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 30 20 .600 — Boston 26 26 .500 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 30 20 .600 — Boston 26 26 .500 5 Toronto 25 25 .500 5 Tampa Bay 24 26 .480 6 Baltimore 16 33 .327 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 33 19 .635 — Cleveland 28 22 .560 4 Minnesota 28 22 .560 4 Kansas City 28 24 .538 5 Chicago 16 35 .314 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 29 21 .580 — Houston 26 25 .510 3½ Los Angeles 25 25 .500 4 Texas 25 27 .481 5 Athletics 22 30 .423 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 18 .647 — New York 30 21 .588 3 Atlanta 24 26 .480 8½ Washington 23 28 .451 10 Miami 19 30 .388 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 31 20 .608 — St. Louis 28 23 .549 3 Cincinnati 25 27 .481 6½ Milwaukee 25 27 .481 6½ Pittsburgh 18 34 .346 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 19 .627 — San Francisco 30 21 .588 2 San Diego 28 21 .571 3 Arizona 26 25 .510 6 Colorado 9 42 .176 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Seattle 2

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Boston 19, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Seattle 5, Houston 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3

Baltimore at Boston, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Eflin 3-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Wacha 3-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-5) at Detroit (Mize 6-1), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-4), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Washington 0

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 6

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Arizona 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, N.Y. Mets 5, 13 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 5-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-4), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

