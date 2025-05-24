All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Boston
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|25
|25
|.500
|5
|Tampa Bay
|24
|26
|.480
|6
|Baltimore
|16
|33
|.327
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|22
|.560
|4
|Minnesota
|28
|22
|.560
|4
|Kansas City
|28
|24
|.538
|5
|Chicago
|16
|35
|.314
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Houston
|26
|25
|.510
|3½
|Los Angeles
|25
|25
|.500
|4
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Athletics
|22
|30
|.423
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|New York
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|Atlanta
|24
|26
|.480
|8½
|Washington
|23
|28
|.451
|10
|Miami
|19
|30
|.388
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|St. Louis
|28
|23
|.549
|3
|Cincinnati
|25
|27
|.481
|6½
|Milwaukee
|25
|27
|.481
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|34
|.346
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|San Francisco
|30
|21
|.588
|2
|San Diego
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|Arizona
|26
|25
|.510
|6
|Colorado
|9
|42
|.176
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Seattle 2
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston 19, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1
Seattle 5, Houston 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4
Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3
Baltimore at Boston, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Eflin 3-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Wacha 3-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-5) at Detroit (Mize 6-1), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-4), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Washington 0
San Diego 2, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 6
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Arizona 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, N.Y. Mets 5, 13 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4
Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 5-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-6), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-4), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
