All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 30 19 .612 — Toronto 25 24 .510 5 Boston 25 26 .490 6 Tampa Bay 23 26 .469 7 Baltimore 16 32 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 33 18 .647 — Cleveland 27 22 .551 5 Minnesota 27 22 .551 5 Kansas City 28 23 .549 5 Chicago 15 35 .300 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 28 21 .571 — Houston 26 24 .520 2½ Texas 25 26 .490 4 Los Angeles 24 25 .490 4 Athletics 22 29 .431 7

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 18 .640 — New York 30 20 .600 2 Atlanta 24 25 .490 7½ Washington 23 27 .460 9 Miami 19 29 .396 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 30 20 .600 — St. Louis 27 23 .540 3 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½ Milwaukee 25 26 .490 5½ Pittsburgh 17 34 .333 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 19 .620 — San Francisco 29 21 .580 2 San Diego 27 21 .563 3 Arizona 26 24 .520 5 Colorado 8 42 .160 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 4

Detroit 5, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5, 1st game

Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1

Toronto 14, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Seattle 2

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Povich 1-3) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Lauer 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-7) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1) at Detroit (Jobe 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 1-1) at Minnesota (López 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Houston (Gusto 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Detroit 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1

Toronto 14, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 4-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 2-3) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 5-2) at Atlanta (Sale 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

