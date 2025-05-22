All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 29 19 .604 — Toronto 24 24 .500 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 19 .604 — Toronto 24 24 .500 5 Boston 25 26 .490 5½ Tampa Bay 23 26 .469 6½ Baltimore 16 32 .333 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 33 17 .660 — Minnesota 27 22 .551 5½ Kansas City 28 23 .549 5½ Cleveland 26 22 .542 6 Chicago 15 35 .300 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 28 20 .583 — Houston 25 24 .510 3½ Texas 25 25 .500 4 Los Angeles 23 25 .479 5 Athletics 22 28 .440 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 18 .633 — New York 30 20 .600 1½ Atlanta 24 24 .500 6½ Washington 22 27 .449 9 Miami 19 29 .396 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 30 20 .600 — St. Louis 27 23 .540 3 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½ Milwaukee 24 26 .480 6 Pittsburgh 17 33 .340 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 19 .620 — San Francisco 29 21 .580 2 San Diego 27 20 .574 2½ Arizona 26 24 .520 5 Colorado 8 41 .163 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 3, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Chicago White Sox 1, Seattle 0

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 5

Cleveland at Minnesota, sus., 1st game

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 4

Detroit 5, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5, 1st game

Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1

Toronto 14, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 2-1) at Toronto (Francis 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at Athletics (Severino 1-4), 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 3-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 3, San Diego 0

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Detroit 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1

Toronto 14, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Kolek 2-1) at Toronto (Francis 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Washington (Williams 2-5), 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

