All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Toronto
|24
|24
|.500
|5
|Boston
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|Baltimore
|16
|32
|.333
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Minnesota
|27
|22
|.551
|5½
|Kansas City
|28
|23
|.549
|5½
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|Chicago
|15
|35
|.300
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Houston
|25
|24
|.510
|3½
|Texas
|25
|25
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|23
|25
|.479
|5
|Athletics
|22
|28
|.440
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|Atlanta
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|Washington
|22
|27
|.449
|9
|Miami
|19
|29
|.396
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|Milwaukee
|24
|26
|.480
|6
|Pittsburgh
|17
|33
|.340
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|San Francisco
|29
|21
|.580
|2
|San Diego
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|Arizona
|26
|24
|.520
|5
|Colorado
|8
|41
|.163
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 3, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 2
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Chicago White Sox 1, Seattle 0
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 5
Cleveland at Minnesota, sus., 1st game
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 4
Detroit 5, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5, 1st game
Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1
Toronto 14, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 5-3), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 2-1) at Toronto (Francis 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at Athletics (Severino 1-4), 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 3-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 5, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 1
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 3, San Diego 0
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Detroit 5, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1
Toronto 14, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Kolek 2-1) at Toronto (Francis 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Washington (Williams 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
