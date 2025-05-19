All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 27 19 .587 — Boston 24 25 .490 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 27 19 .587 — Boston 24 25 .490 4½ Toronto 22 24 .478 5 Tampa Bay 21 26 .447 6½ Baltimore 15 31 .326 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 31 17 .646 — Minnesota 26 21 .553 4½ Cleveland 25 21 .543 5 Kansas City 26 22 .542 5 Chicago 14 34 .292 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 27 19 .587 — Houston 25 22 .532 2½ Texas 25 23 .521 3 Athletics 22 25 .468 5½ Los Angeles 20 25 .444 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 29 18 .617 — New York 29 19 .604 ½ Atlanta 24 23 .511 5 Washington 21 27 .438 8½ Miami 19 27 .413 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 — St. Louis 27 21 .563 1 Cincinnati 25 24 .510 3½ Milwaukee 23 25 .479 5 Pittsburgh 15 33 .313 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 18 .617 — San Diego 27 18 .600 1 San Francisco 28 19 .596 1 Arizona 25 22 .532 4 Colorado 8 39 .170 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 4, Texas 3

Atlanta 10, Boston 4

Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Baltimore 4

Detroit 3, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 3, Athletics 2

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 11, Detroit 4

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, sus.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-5) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 10, Boston 4

Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Baltimore 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 3, Athletics 2

Arizona 1, Colorado 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 11, Detroit 4

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Parker 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.