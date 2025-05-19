All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Boston
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|Toronto
|22
|24
|.478
|5
|Tampa Bay
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|Baltimore
|15
|31
|.326
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Minnesota
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Cleveland
|25
|21
|.543
|5
|Kansas City
|26
|22
|.542
|5
|Chicago
|14
|34
|.292
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Houston
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|Texas
|25
|23
|.521
|3
|Athletics
|22
|25
|.468
|5½
|Los Angeles
|20
|25
|.444
|6½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|New York
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|Atlanta
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|8½
|Miami
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|St. Louis
|27
|21
|.563
|1
|Cincinnati
|25
|24
|.510
|3½
|Milwaukee
|23
|25
|.479
|5
|Pittsburgh
|15
|33
|.313
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|San Diego
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|San Francisco
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Arizona
|25
|22
|.532
|4
|Colorado
|8
|39
|.170
|21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Houston 4, Texas 3
Atlanta 10, Boston 4
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Baltimore 4
Detroit 3, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 3, Athletics 2
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 11, Detroit 4
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, sus.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-5) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 10, Boston 4
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Baltimore 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 3, Athletics 2
Arizona 1, Colorado 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 11, Detroit 4
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Parker 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
