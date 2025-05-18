All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 26 19 .578 — Boston 23 25 .479 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 19 .578 — Boston 23 25 .479 4½ Toronto 22 24 .478 4½ Tampa Bay 21 25 .457 5½ Baltimore 15 30 .333 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 31 16 .660 — Minnesota 26 21 .553 5 Cleveland 25 21 .543 5½ Kansas City 26 22 .542 5½ Chicago 14 32 .304 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 25 19 .568 — Houston 24 22 .522 2 Texas 25 23 .521 2 Athletics 22 24 .478 4 Los Angeles 19 25 .432 6

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 17 .630 — Philadelphia 28 18 .609 1 Atlanta 24 23 .511 5½ Washington 21 27 .438 9 Miami 18 27 .400 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 19 .587 — St. Louis 26 21 .553 1½ Cincinnati 24 24 .500 4 Milwaukee 22 25 .468 5½ Pittsburgh 15 32 .319 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 17 .630 — San Diego 27 17 .614 1 San Francisco 27 19 .587 2 Arizona 24 22 .522 5 Colorado 8 37 .178 20½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Washington 10, Baltimore 6

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Texas 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 0

Boston 7, Atlanta 6

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 1, Athletics 0, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 11, L.A. Dodgers 9

Sunday’s Games

Houston 4, Texas 3

Atlanta 10, Boston 4

Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Baltimore 4

Detroit 3, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at San Francisco (Ray 6-0), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 14, Arizona 12

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

