All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 25 18 .581 — Toronto 21 21 .500 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 18 .581 — Toronto 21 21 .500 3½ Boston 22 23 .489 4 Tampa Bay 19 23 .452 5½ Baltimore 15 26 .366 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 29 15 .659 — Cleveland 25 18 .581 3½ Kansas City 25 20 .556 4½ Minnesota 23 20 .535 5½ Chicago 14 29 .326 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 23 19 .548 — Houston 22 20 .524 1 Texas 23 21 .523 1 Athletics 22 21 .512 1½ Los Angeles 17 25 .405 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 16 .636 — Philadelphia 25 18 .581 2½ Atlanta 21 22 .488 6½ Washington 18 26 .409 10 Miami 16 26 .381 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 25 19 .568 — St. Louis 24 20 .545 1 Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4 Cincinnati 20 24 .455 5 Pittsburgh 15 29 .341 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 15 .651 — San Diego 27 15 .643 ½ San Francisco 25 19 .568 3½ Arizona 23 21 .523 5½ Colorado 7 36 .163 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 5

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 6, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2

Detroit 6, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Cincinnati 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 3

Texas 8, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 3-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-5) at Toronto (Francis 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-3) at Boston (Crochet 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 1-1) at San Diego (Kolek 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 5

Arizona 8, San Francisco 7

St. Louis 14, Philadelphia 7, 2nd game

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 8, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 3-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-3) at Boston (Crochet 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Burnes 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 1-1) at San Diego (Kolek 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.