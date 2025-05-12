All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 23 17 .575 — Boston 22 20 .524 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 23 17 .575 — Boston 22 20 .524 2 Toronto 20 20 .500 3 Tampa Bay 18 22 .450 5 Baltimore 15 24 .385 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 26 15 .634 — Cleveland 23 17 .575 2½ Kansas City 24 18 .571 2½ Minnesota 21 20 .512 5 Chicago 12 29 .293 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 22 17 .564 — Houston 20 19 .513 2 Athletics 21 20 .512 2 Texas 20 21 .488 3 Los Angeles 16 23 .410 6

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 15 .634 — Philadelphia 24 16 .600 1½ Atlanta 19 21 .475 6½ Washington 17 24 .415 9 Miami 15 24 .385 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 23 18 .561 — St. Louis 22 19 .537 1 Milwaukee 20 21 .488 3 Cincinnati 20 22 .476 3½ Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 14 .659 — San Diego 25 14 .641 1 San Francisco 24 17 .585 3 Arizona 21 20 .512 6 Colorado 7 33 .175 19½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 6, Detroit 1

Boston 3, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Miami 2

Houston 6, Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Toronto 9, Seattle 1

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Athletics 2

Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-2) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-0) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-5) at Texas (Leiter 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at San Diego (Cease 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Seattle (Woo 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 1

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Miami 2

Houston 6, Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Colorado 9, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 4-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 0-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-5) at Texas (Leiter 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at San Diego (Cease 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 6-2) at San Francisco (Ray 5-0), 9:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

