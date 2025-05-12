All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Boston
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|Toronto
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|Tampa Bay
|18
|22
|.450
|5
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|17
|.575
|2½
|Kansas City
|24
|18
|.571
|2½
|Minnesota
|21
|20
|.512
|5
|Chicago
|12
|29
|.293
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Houston
|20
|19
|.513
|2
|Athletics
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|Texas
|20
|21
|.488
|3
|Los Angeles
|16
|23
|.410
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Philadelphia
|24
|16
|.600
|1½
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|Washington
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|Miami
|15
|24
|.385
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|St. Louis
|22
|19
|.537
|1
|Milwaukee
|20
|21
|.488
|3
|Cincinnati
|20
|22
|.476
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|San Diego
|25
|14
|.641
|1
|San Francisco
|24
|17
|.585
|3
|Arizona
|21
|20
|.512
|6
|Colorado
|7
|33
|.175
|19½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 6, Detroit 1
Boston 3, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Miami 2
Houston 6, Cincinnati 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Toronto 9, Seattle 1
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Athletics 2
Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Priester 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-2) at Baltimore (Povich 1-3), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-0) at Detroit (Montero 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-5) at Texas (Leiter 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at San Diego (Cease 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Seattle (Woo 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Miami 2
Houston 6, Cincinnati 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Colorado 9, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 3, Cleveland 0
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Priester 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 4-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 0-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-5) at Texas (Leiter 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at San Diego (Cease 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 6-2) at San Francisco (Ray 5-0), 9:45 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
