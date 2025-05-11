All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 22 17 .564 — Boston 21 20 .512 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 17 .564 — Boston 21 20 .512 2 Toronto 19 20 .487 3 Tampa Bay 18 21 .462 4 Baltimore 14 24 .368 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 26 14 .650 — Cleveland 23 16 .590 2½ Kansas City 24 17 .585 2½ Minnesota 20 20 .500 6 Chicago 11 29 .275 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 22 16 .579 — Athletics 21 19 .525 2 Houston 19 19 .500 3 Texas 19 21 .475 4 Los Angeles 16 22 .421 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 15 .625 — Philadelphia 23 16 .590 1½ Atlanta 19 20 .487 5½ Washington 17 23 .425 8 Miami 15 23 .395 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 23 17 .575 — St. Louis 21 19 .525 2 Cincinnati 20 21 .488 3½ Milwaukee 19 21 .475 4 Pittsburgh 13 27 .325 10

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 25 13 .658 — Los Angeles 26 14 .650 — San Francisco 24 16 .600 2 Arizona 21 19 .525 5 Colorado 6 33 .154 19½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2

Athletics 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Philadelphia 7, Cleveland 1

Texas 10, Detroit 3

Minnesota 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Kansas City 1

Miami 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 13, Houston 9

Toronto 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 2

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Detroit (Jobe 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-3) at Texas (Mahle 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 2-4) at Houston (Valdez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at San Diego (King 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 7, Cleveland 1

Minnesota 2, San Francisco 1

Miami 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Cincinnati 13, Houston 9

San Diego 21, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-3) at Texas (Mahle 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at San Diego (King 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.