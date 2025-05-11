All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Boston
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|Toronto
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Tampa Bay
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Baltimore
|14
|24
|.368
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|16
|.590
|2½
|Kansas City
|24
|17
|.585
|2½
|Minnesota
|20
|20
|.500
|6
|Chicago
|11
|29
|.275
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Athletics
|21
|19
|.525
|2
|Houston
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Texas
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Los Angeles
|16
|22
|.421
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Philadelphia
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Atlanta
|19
|20
|.487
|5½
|Washington
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Miami
|15
|23
|.395
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|19
|.525
|2
|Cincinnati
|20
|21
|.488
|3½
|Milwaukee
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Pittsburgh
|13
|27
|.325
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Los Angeles
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|San Francisco
|24
|16
|.600
|2
|Arizona
|21
|19
|.525
|5
|Colorado
|6
|33
|.154
|19½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2
Athletics 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Philadelphia 7, Cleveland 1
Texas 10, Detroit 3
Minnesota 2, San Francisco 1
Boston 10, Kansas City 1
Miami 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 13, Houston 9
Toronto 6, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 2
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Detroit (Jobe 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-3) at Texas (Mahle 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 2-4) at Houston (Valdez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at San Diego (King 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 7, Cleveland 1
Minnesota 2, San Francisco 1
Miami 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Cincinnati 13, Houston 9
San Diego 21, Colorado 0
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-3) at Texas (Mahle 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at San Diego (King 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.