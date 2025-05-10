All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 22 16 .579 — Boston 20 20 .500 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 16 .579 — Boston 20 20 .500 3 Toronto 18 20 .474 4 Tampa Bay 17 21 .447 5 Baltimore 14 23 .378 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 26 13 .667 — Cleveland 23 15 .605 2½ Kansas City 24 16 .600 2½ Minnesota 19 20 .487 7 Chicago 11 28 .282 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 22 15 .595 — Houston 19 18 .514 3 Athletics 20 19 .513 3 Texas 18 21 .462 5 Los Angeles 15 22 .405 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 14 .641 — Philadelphia 22 16 .579 2½ Atlanta 18 20 .474 6½ Washington 17 22 .436 8 Miami 14 23 .378 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 17 .564 — St. Louis 20 19 .513 2 Milwaukee 19 20 .487 3 Cincinnati 19 21 .475 3½ Pittsburgh 13 26 .333 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 13 .667 — San Diego 24 13 .649 1 San Francisco 24 15 .615 2 Arizona 20 19 .513 6 Colorado 6 32 .158 19½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 1

Houston 3, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 2, Boston 1, 12 innings

Toronto 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Athletics 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Petty 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 2-3) at Minnesota (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Athletics (Severino 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ureña 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 10, Washington 0

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 1

Houston 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 13, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 11

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-3) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Petty 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 2-3) at Minnesota (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-6), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

