All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Boston
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|18
|20
|.474
|4
|Tampa Bay
|17
|21
|.447
|5
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Kansas City
|24
|16
|.600
|2½
|Minnesota
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Chicago
|11
|28
|.282
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Houston
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Athletics
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Texas
|18
|21
|.462
|5
|Los Angeles
|15
|22
|.405
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Philadelphia
|22
|16
|.579
|2½
|Atlanta
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|Washington
|17
|22
|.436
|8
|Miami
|14
|23
|.378
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|St. Louis
|20
|19
|.513
|2
|Milwaukee
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Cincinnati
|19
|21
|.475
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|24
|13
|.649
|1
|San Francisco
|24
|15
|.615
|2
|Arizona
|20
|19
|.513
|6
|Colorado
|6
|32
|.158
|19½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Miami 2
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 1
Houston 3, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 2, Boston 1, 12 innings
Toronto 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Athletics 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-2), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Petty 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 2-3) at Minnesota (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Athletics (Severino 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ureña 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 10, Washington 0
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Miami 2
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 1
Houston 3, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 13, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 11
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 1-3) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Petty 0-1) at Houston (Blanco 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 2-3) at Minnesota (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-6), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
