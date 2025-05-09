All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Boston
|20
|19
|.513
|2
|Toronto
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Tampa Bay
|16
|21
|.432
|5
|Baltimore
|13
|23
|.361
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|15
|.595
|2½
|Kansas City
|23
|16
|.590
|2½
|Minnesota
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Chicago
|10
|28
|.263
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Athletics
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|Houston
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|5
|Los Angeles
|15
|21
|.417
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Philadelphia
|22
|15
|.595
|1½
|Atlanta
|18
|19
|.486
|5½
|Washington
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Miami
|14
|22
|.389
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Milwaukee
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|19
|20
|.487
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|26
|.316
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|San Diego
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|San Francisco
|24
|14
|.632
|1
|Arizona
|20
|18
|.526
|5
|Colorado
|6
|31
|.162
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2
Boston 5, Texas 0
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 10, Colorado 2, 1st game
Detroit 11, Colorado 1, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 6, 10 innings
Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3) at Athletics (Sears 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 2-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-5), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 2-5) at Seattle (Evans 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 10, Colorado 2, 1st game
Detroit 11, Colorado 1, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 6, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Burnes 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 1-0) at Colorado (Blalock 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
