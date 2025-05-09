All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 21 16 .568 — Boston 20 19 .513 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 16 .568 — Boston 20 19 .513 2 Toronto 17 20 .459 4 Tampa Bay 16 21 .432 5 Baltimore 13 23 .361 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 25 13 .658 — Cleveland 22 15 .595 2½ Kansas City 23 16 .590 2½ Minnesota 18 20 .474 7 Chicago 10 28 .263 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 22 14 .611 — Athletics 20 18 .526 3 Houston 18 18 .500 4 Texas 18 20 .474 5 Los Angeles 15 21 .417 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 14 .632 — Philadelphia 22 15 .595 1½ Atlanta 18 19 .486 5½ Washington 17 21 .447 7 Miami 14 22 .389 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 16 .579 — Milwaukee 19 19 .500 3 St. Louis 19 19 .500 3 Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3½ Pittsburgh 12 26 .316 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 25 13 .658 — San Diego 23 13 .639 1 San Francisco 24 14 .632 1 Arizona 20 18 .526 5 Colorado 6 31 .162 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Texas 0

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 10, Colorado 2, 1st game

Detroit 11, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 6, 10 innings

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3) at Athletics (Sears 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 2-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-5) at Seattle (Evans 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, Colorado 2, 1st game

Detroit 11, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 6, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Burnes 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 1-0) at Colorado (Blalock 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

