All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Boston
|18
|19
|.486
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|19
|.457
|3½
|Toronto
|16
|19
|.457
|3½
|Baltimore
|13
|21
|.382
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Cleveland
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Kansas City
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Minnesota
|16
|20
|.444
|6½
|Chicago
|10
|26
|.278
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Athletics
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Texas
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Houston
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|20
|.412
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Philadelphia
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Atlanta
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Washington
|17
|20
|.459
|6
|Miami
|14
|21
|.400
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Milwaukee
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Cincinnati
|18
|19
|.486
|4
|St. Louis
|18
|19
|.486
|4
|Pittsburgh
|12
|25
|.324
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|23
|12
|.657
|½
|San Francisco
|23
|14
|.622
|1½
|Arizona
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Colorado
|6
|28
|.176
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 10, Cleveland 9, 1st game
Texas 6, Boston 1
Cleveland 9, Washington 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 12, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
Seattle 5, Athletics 3
Detroit at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 3-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 2-1) at Boston (Bello 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 10, Cleveland 9, 1st game
Cleveland 9, Washington 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 12, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 4, Houston 3
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
San Francisco 14, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
