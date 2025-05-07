All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 20 16 .556 — Boston 18 19 .486 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 16 .556 — Boston 18 19 .486 2½ Tampa Bay 16 19 .457 3½ Toronto 16 19 .457 3½ Baltimore 13 21 .382 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 22 13 .629 — Cleveland 21 15 .583 1½ Kansas City 21 16 .568 2 Minnesota 16 20 .444 6½ Chicago 10 26 .278 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 21 14 .600 — Athletics 20 17 .541 2 Texas 18 18 .500 3½ Houston 17 18 .486 4 Los Angeles 14 20 .412 6½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 23 14 .622 — Philadelphia 20 15 .571 2 Atlanta 17 18 .486 5 Washington 17 20 .459 6 Miami 14 21 .400 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 15 .595 — Milwaukee 19 18 .514 3 Cincinnati 18 19 .486 4 St. Louis 18 19 .486 4 Pittsburgh 12 25 .324 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 12 .667 — San Diego 23 12 .657 ½ San Francisco 23 14 .622 1½ Arizona 19 17 .528 5 Colorado 6 28 .176 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 10, Cleveland 9, 1st game

Texas 6, Boston 1

Cleveland 9, Washington 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 12, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Seattle 5, Athletics 3

Detroit at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 2-1) at Boston (Bello 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

San Francisco 14, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

