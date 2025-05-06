All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 19 16 .543 — Boston 18 18 .500 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 16 .543 — Boston 18 18 .500 1½ Tampa Bay 16 18 .471 2½ Toronto 16 18 .471 2½ Baltimore 13 20 .394 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 22 13 .629 — Cleveland 20 14 .588 1½ Kansas City 20 16 .556 2½ Minnesota 15 20 .429 7 Chicago 10 25 .286 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 20 14 .588 — Athletics 20 16 .556 1 Houston 17 17 .500 3 Texas 17 18 .486 3½ Los Angeles 13 20 .394 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 23 13 .639 — Philadelphia 19 15 .559 3 Atlanta 16 18 .471 6 Washington 16 19 .457 6½ Miami 13 21 .382 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 14 .611 — Cincinnati 18 18 .500 4 Milwaukee 18 18 .500 4 St. Louis 17 19 .472 5 Pittsburgh 12 24 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 11 .686 — San Diego 23 11 .676 ½ San Francisco 22 14 .611 2½ Arizona 18 17 .514 6 Colorado 6 28 .176 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Diego 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Milwaukee 5, Houston 1

Athletics 7, Seattle 6, 11 innings

Cleveland at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 3:35 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-1) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-0), 3:35 p.m.

Texas (Mahle 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 9, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 5, Houston 1

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4

Cleveland at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 3:35 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at St. Louis (Gray 3-1), 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Bellozo 0-2), 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

