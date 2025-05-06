All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Boston
|18
|18
|.500
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Toronto
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Baltimore
|13
|20
|.394
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Kansas City
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Minnesota
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Chicago
|10
|25
|.286
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Athletics
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|Houston
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|Texas
|17
|18
|.486
|3½
|Los Angeles
|13
|20
|.394
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Philadelphia
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Atlanta
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Washington
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Miami
|13
|21
|.382
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Cincinnati
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Milwaukee
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Pittsburgh
|12
|24
|.333
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|San Diego
|23
|11
|.676
|½
|San Francisco
|22
|14
|.611
|2½
|Arizona
|18
|17
|.514
|6
|Colorado
|6
|28
|.176
|17½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Diego 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Milwaukee 5, Houston 1
Athletics 7, Seattle 6, 11 innings
Cleveland at Washington, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 3:35 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 4-1) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 4
San Diego 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 9, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 5, Houston 1
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4
Cleveland at Washington, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 3:35 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at St. Louis (Gray 3-1), 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Bellozo 0-2), 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
