All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Boston
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|16
|18
|.471
|3
|Toronto
|16
|18
|.471
|3
|Baltimore
|13
|20
|.394
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Kansas City
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Minnesota
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Chicago
|10
|24
|.294
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Athletics
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Houston
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Texas
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|Los Angeles
|13
|20
|.394
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Philadelphia
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|Washington
|16
|19
|.457
|6
|Atlanta
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Miami
|13
|20
|.394
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Cincinnati
|18
|17
|.514
|3
|Milwaukee
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|St. Louis
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|Pittsburgh
|12
|23
|.343
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|San Diego
|22
|11
|.667
|½
|San Francisco
|22
|13
|.629
|1½
|Arizona
|18
|16
|.529
|5
|Colorado
|6
|28
|.176
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Boston 4
Athletics 3, Miami 2
Kansas City 11, Baltimore 6
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Houston 4, 7 innings
Cleveland 5, Toronto 4
Texas 8, Seattle 1
Detroit 13, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Lively 1-2) at Washington (Lord 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Boston (Giolito 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 1-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Wesneski 1-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 2-0) at Colorado (Dollander 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 1-1) at Athletics (Springs 4-3), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Athletics 3, Miami 2
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 11, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
San Francisco 9, Colorado 3
Washington 4, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (Quantrill 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 1-2) at Washington (Lord 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Atlanta (Sale 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Wesneski 1-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-3), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 2-0) at Colorado (Dollander 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.