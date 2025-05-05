All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 19 15 .559 — Boston 18 18 .500 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 15 .559 — Boston 18 18 .500 2 Tampa Bay 16 18 .471 3 Toronto 16 18 .471 3 Baltimore 13 20 .394 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 22 13 .629 — Cleveland 20 14 .588 1½ Kansas City 19 16 .543 3 Minnesota 15 20 .429 7 Chicago 10 24 .294 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 20 13 .606 — Athletics 19 16 .543 2 Houston 17 16 .515 3 Texas 17 18 .486 4 Los Angeles 13 20 .394 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 13 .629 — Philadelphia 19 15 .559 2½ Washington 16 19 .457 6 Atlanta 15 18 .455 6 Miami 13 20 .394 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 21 14 .600 — Cincinnati 18 17 .514 3 Milwaukee 17 18 .486 4 St. Louis 16 19 .457 5 Pittsburgh 12 23 .343 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 11 .676 — San Diego 22 11 .667 ½ San Francisco 22 13 .629 1½ Arizona 18 16 .529 5 Colorado 6 28 .176 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Boston 4

Athletics 3, Miami 2

Kansas City 11, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Houston 4, 7 innings

Cleveland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 8, Seattle 1

Detroit 13, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Lively 1-2) at Washington (Lord 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 2-2) at Boston (Giolito 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 1-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Wesneski 1-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 2-0) at Colorado (Dollander 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 1-1) at Athletics (Springs 4-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Athletics 3, Miami 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 11, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

San Francisco 9, Colorado 3

Washington 4, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (Quantrill 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 1-2) at Washington (Lord 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Atlanta (Sale 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Wesneski 1-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-3), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 2-0) at Colorado (Dollander 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

