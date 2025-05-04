All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 19 14 .576 — Boston 18 17 .514 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 14 .576 — Boston 18 17 .514 2 Toronto 16 17 .485 3 Tampa Bay 15 18 .455 4 Baltimore 13 19 .406 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 21 13 .618 — Cleveland 19 14 .576 1½ Kansas City 18 16 .529 3 Minnesota 14 20 .412 7 Chicago 9 24 .273 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 20 12 .625 — Houston 17 15 .531 3 Athletics 18 16 .529 3 Texas 16 18 .471 5 Los Angeles 13 19 .406 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 11 .667 — Philadelphia 19 14 .576 3 Washington 15 19 .441 7½ Atlanta 14 18 .438 7½ Miami 13 19 .406 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 21 13 .618 — Cincinnati 18 16 .529 3 Milwaukee 16 18 .471 5 St. Louis 14 19 .424 6½ Pittsburgh 12 22 .353 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 10 .697 — San Diego 21 11 .656 1½ San Francisco 21 13 .618 2½ Arizona 17 16 .515 6 Colorado 6 27 .182 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Athletics 6

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 0

Seattle 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-2) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-3) at Athletics (Severino 1-3), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Miami 9, Athletics 6

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2

Washington 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-1) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-2) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 4-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

