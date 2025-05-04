All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Boston
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Toronto
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Tampa Bay
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|Baltimore
|13
|19
|.406
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Cleveland
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Kansas City
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Minnesota
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|Chicago
|9
|24
|.273
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Houston
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Athletics
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Texas
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|Los Angeles
|13
|19
|.406
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|19
|14
|.576
|3
|Washington
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Atlanta
|14
|18
|.438
|7½
|Miami
|13
|19
|.406
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Cincinnati
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Milwaukee
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|St. Louis
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|22
|.353
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|San Diego
|21
|11
|.656
|1½
|San Francisco
|21
|13
|.618
|2½
|Arizona
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|Colorado
|6
|27
|.182
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5, Toronto 3
Miami 9, Athletics 6
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Kansas City 4, Baltimore 0
Seattle 2, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 2-2) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-3) at Athletics (Severino 1-3), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
Miami 9, Athletics 6
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2
Washington 11, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 4-1) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 2-2) at Milwaukee (Myers 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 4-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.