All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 — Boston 17 16 .515 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 — Boston 17 16 .515 2 Toronto 15 16 .484 3 Tampa Bay 14 17 .452 4 Baltimore 12 18 .400 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 20 12 .625 — Cleveland 18 13 .581 1½ Kansas City 17 15 .531 3 Minnesota 13 19 .406 7 Chicago 8 23 .258 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 18 12 .600 — Houston 16 14 .533 2 Athletics 17 15 .531 2 Texas 16 16 .500 3 Los Angeles 12 18 .400 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 11 .656 — Philadelphia 17 14 .548 3½ Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 Washington 14 18 .438 7 Miami 12 18 .400 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 13 .594 — Cincinnati 17 15 .531 2 Milwaukee 16 16 .500 3 St. Louis 14 18 .438 5 Pittsburgh 12 20 .375 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 10 .677 — San Diego 19 11 .633 1½ San Francisco 19 13 .594 2½ Arizona 17 14 .548 4 Colorado 6 25 .194 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 0

Athletics 3, Texas 0

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 4

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-2) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-2) at Texas (Corbin 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 0

Washington 4, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3

Friday’s Games

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 5-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

