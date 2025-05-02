All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Boston
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|Toronto
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Tampa Bay
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Baltimore
|12
|18
|.400
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Kansas City
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Minnesota
|13
|19
|.406
|7
|Chicago
|8
|23
|.258
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Houston
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Athletics
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Texas
|16
|16
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|12
|18
|.400
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Philadelphia
|17
|14
|.548
|3½
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Washington
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Miami
|12
|18
|.400
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Cincinnati
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Milwaukee
|16
|16
|.500
|3
|St. Louis
|14
|18
|.438
|5
|Pittsburgh
|12
|20
|.375
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|San Francisco
|19
|13
|.594
|2½
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Colorado
|6
|25
|.194
|15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 0
Athletics 3, Texas 0
Toronto 4, Boston 2
Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 4
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-2) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 3-2) at Texas (Corbin 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 0
Washington 4, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3
Friday’s Games
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-3), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 5-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-5), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
