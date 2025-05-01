All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Boston
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Toronto
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Baltimore
|12
|18
|.400
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Cleveland
|17
|13
|.567
|1½
|Kansas City
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Minnesota
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|Chicago
|7
|23
|.233
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Houston
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Athletics
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Texas
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Philadelphia
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6½
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|Miami
|12
|18
|.400
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Cincinnati
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Milwaukee
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|St. Louis
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Pittsburgh
|12
|19
|.387
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|San Francisco
|19
|12
|.613
|2
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|Colorado
|5
|25
|.167
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Houston 4
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Toronto 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Athletics 7, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 1-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 2-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-1) at Texas (Leiter 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 0, 1st game
Colorado 2, Atlanta 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Miami 7
San Diego 5, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 1, 2nd game
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington (Parker 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 2-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-1) at St. Louis (Gray 3-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
