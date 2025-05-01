All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 — Boston 17 15 .531 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 — Boston 17 15 .531 1½ Tampa Bay 14 16 .467 3½ Toronto 14 16 .467 3½ Baltimore 12 18 .400 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 19 12 .613 — Cleveland 17 13 .567 1½ Kansas City 16 15 .516 3 Minnesota 13 18 .419 6 Chicago 7 23 .233 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 18 12 .600 — Houston 16 14 .533 2 Athletics 16 15 .516 2½ Texas 16 15 .516 2½ Los Angeles 12 17 .414 5½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 10 .677 — Philadelphia 17 13 .567 3½ Atlanta 14 16 .467 6½ Washington 13 18 .419 8 Miami 12 18 .400 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 13 .581 — Cincinnati 16 15 .516 2 Milwaukee 16 15 .516 2 St. Louis 14 17 .452 4 Pittsburgh 12 19 .387 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 10 .677 — San Diego 19 11 .633 1½ San Francisco 19 12 .613 2 Arizona 16 14 .533 4½ Colorado 5 25 .167 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Houston 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Toronto 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Athletics 7, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 1-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 2-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-1) at Texas (Leiter 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 0, 1st game

Colorado 2, Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Miami 7

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 1, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Parker 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-0), 6:45 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 2-2) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-1) at St. Louis (Gray 3-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

