All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Tampa Bay
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|Toronto
|29
|28
|.509
|6½
|Boston
|28
|31
|.475
|8½
|Baltimore
|20
|36
|.357
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|25
|.554
|6
|Cleveland
|30
|26
|.536
|7
|Kansas City
|30
|28
|.517
|8
|Chicago
|18
|39
|.316
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|26
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|30
|26
|.536
|½
|Texas
|28
|30
|.483
|3½
|Los Angeles
|26
|30
|.464
|4½
|Athletics
|23
|35
|.397
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|New York
|35
|22
|.614
|1
|Washington
|27
|30
|.474
|9
|Atlanta
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Miami
|22
|33
|.400
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|St. Louis
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|Milwaukee
|30
|28
|.517
|5½
|Cincinnati
|29
|29
|.500
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|37
|.362
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|San Diego
|32
|23
|.582
|2
|San Francisco
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|Arizona
|27
|30
|.474
|8
|Colorado
|9
|48
|.158
|26
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 12, Athletics 0
Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3
Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 11, Athletics 7
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 11, St. Louis 1
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 12, Seattle 6, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Saturday’s Games
Athletics (Hoglund 1-2) at Toronto (Fisher 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 5-1) at Texas (Corbin 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 4-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-6) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 4-5) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3, 2nd game
Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2
San Francisco 2, Miami 0
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 11, St. Louis 1
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 9, Arizona 7
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Pomeranz 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 5-1) at Texas (Corbin 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 4-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-9) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 7-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 3-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
