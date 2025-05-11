Barcelona’s women’s team routs Real Betis 9-0 to win its 6th straight league title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona women’s team won its sixth straight Spanish league title by routing Real Betis 9-0 on…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona women’s team won its sixth straight Spanish league title by routing Real Betis 9-0 on Sunday.

Claudia Pina scored a hat trick and Ewa Pajor added two goals for Barcelona as it clinched its 10th league title with one round to go. Pajor is the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

Barcelona has 27 wins and only two defeats. Real Madrid is second in the league, six points behind Barcelona.

It was Barcelona’s second trophy this season following the Spanish Super Cup victory in January.

Barcelona will face Arsenal in the Women’s Champions League final on May 24, and Atletico Madrid in the Copa de la Reina final on June 7.

Betis was relegated with the defeat.

