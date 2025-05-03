Barcelona marches toward La Liga title before Inter Milan decider in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha and Fermín López saved Barcelona from a stumble at relegated Valladolid on Saturday, helping it…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha and Fermín López saved Barcelona from a stumble at relegated Valladolid on Saturday, helping it close on the La Liga title before a crunch Champions League match at Inter Milan.

Halftime substitute Raphinha canceled out Valladolid’s first-half opener in the 54th minute. López continued his quietly superb season by bagging the winner six minutes later for a 2-1 road victory.

Hansi Flick played with fire by rotating his starting XI ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Milan, where Barcelona and Inter will see which can tip the balance in their semifinal after delivering a 3-3 thriller this week in Spain.

“I am happy that we won the three points, but I am also happy that some players had less minutes before the important match against Inter on Tuesday,” Flick said.

Even though his team was trailing 0-1 at halftime, Flick stuck to his plan to play only top midfielder Pedri González for the first half before replacing him with Frenkie de Jong. First-choice center backs Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez didn’t play.

Yamal and Raphinha spark comeback

Valladolid made a surprising start when Iván Sánchez’s shot deflected off Ronald Araújo, hit the turf and looped over goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was making his first start since recovering from a right knee injury in September.

Barcelona was stalled until Lamine Yamal replaced injured debutant Daniel Rodríguez, whose first game ended after just over half an hour when he hurt his right arm.

Raphinha replaced an ineffective Ansu Fati at halftime. The Brazil forward, who has come through in the clutch for Barcelona this season, drilled in a loose ball after goalie André Ferreira punched a cross by Yamal to the edge of the area. Fermín followed up moments later with a precise, low strike into the corner.

Yamal had a goal-bound shot saved on the line by Valladolid’s Antonio Candela in the 80th. The 17-year-old also delivered the dribble of the match, when he spun with the ball to twirl past two defenders.

Barcelona opened a seven-point gap over Real Madrid, which it beat last weekend in the Copa del Rey final to launch its bid for a treble.

Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday. After this round there will be four games left, including a clasico in Barcelona next weekend.

Ter Stegen returns

“I was really eager to play and enjoy being on the field. And there is no better way to return than with a win,” Ter Stegen said on his first appearance in seven months. “We are keeping up the momentum ahead of some spectacular games.”

Flick had said that Ter Stegen would see some action in La Liga but that Wojciech Szczesny will continue to play in the Champions League.

Defender Andreas Christensen made his first start of the season in defense after a long injury absence.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi Páez asked to be substituted late in the game. It is unclear if it was due to muscle cramps or a possible injury. Barcelona already has striker Robert Lewandowski, right back Jules Koundé and left back Alejandro Balde on its injury list.

Protest against Ronaldo

Valladolid was relegated last week after winning just four of 33 games before Barcelona came to the city in north-western Spain.

Valladolid’s disgruntled fans protested against club owner, Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo, before and during the Barcelona game. Supporters waved fliers that looked like 500-euro notes with the face of Ronaldo and the message in English “Ronaldo go home” on them before tossing them toward the turf. They also chanted for him to leave.

Other results

Third-placed Atletico Madrid drew at Alavés 0-0 as Diego Simeone was left five points behind fierce rival Real Madrid.

Ayoze Pérez’s double led Villarreal to a 4-2 win over Osasuna and reinforced its hold on fifth place, which next season will earn a Champions League berth. Real Betis, in sixth, was four points behind with a game in hand.

Hugo Duro scored twice for Valencia as it won at Las Palmas 3-2 and kept the Canary Islands club in the relegation zone.

