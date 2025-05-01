Barcelona defender Koundé faces a spell out with hamstring injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Jules Koundé sustained a left hamstring injury against Inter Milan in their Champions League…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Jules Koundé sustained a left hamstring injury against Inter Milan in their Champions League semifinal, likely ruling him out of next week’s return leg.

Koundé has a distal hamstring injury and there’s no timeframe on his return, Barcelona said on Thursday.

“His evolution will determine when he returns to first team activities,” the five-time Champions League winner posted on its website.

Distal hamstring injuries can take around two weeks to heal and sometimes cause pain behind the knee.

Barcelona plays Inter on Tuesday and is also fighting for the La Liga title, with a potentially decisive home game against defending champion Real Madrid on May 11.

Koundé has been an almost ever-present for coach Hansi Flick this season and Wednesday’s thrilling first-leg match — which finished 3-3 and saw some spectacular goals — was his 53rd appearance of the season.

Koundé scored a fine goal last Saturday when he hit the winner in extra time against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

It was his fourth goal of a season where the France international has emerged as a key player under Flick.

A few weeks ago, Koundé was outspoken about how soccer’s congested schedule was having an impact on players’ bodies and warned of the risk of injury.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri raised similar concerns early this season, shortly before sustaining an ACL injury which needed surgery. ___

