Bangladesh to play three Twenty20s in Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has agreed to host Bangladesh for three Twenty20s instead of five.

The schedule was revised by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday after chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Bangladesh counterparts in Dubai.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host all three games this month, with the dates to be determined.

Last month, both countries agreed to play five T20s from May 25-June 3 with Faisalabad hosting the first two.

However, the series was in doubt after the military showdown between India and Pakistan forced the PCB to reschedule its premier domestic T20 tournament — the Pakistan Super League — and delay the final in Lahore to May 25.

Bangladesh is touring the United Arab Emirates, where it will be play the third and final T20 series decider on Wednesday.

