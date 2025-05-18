Bahl fires 1-hitter, hits home in 1st to give Nebraska Baton Rouge regional 8-0 over SE Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw a one-hit shutout and hit a home run, Samantha Bland drove in…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw a one-hit shutout and hit a home run, Samantha Bland drove in four runs and Nebraska routed Southeastern Louisiana 8-0 to win the Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers (41-13) advance to the Super Regional at seventh-seeded Tennessee next weekend. The Lions (50-16) beat 10th-seeded host LSU 4-3 and 8-7 but lost to Nebraska in between, 14-1.

Bahl hit a 3-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the first inning for her 22nd home run and fourth of the regional, giving herself all the support she would need. Ava Kuszak also hit a home run one out later, giving her 20 and making Bahl and Kuszak the first two Cornhuskers to have 20 home runs in the same season..

Bland had a two-run double in the second and a two-run single in the fourth.

Bahl finished 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Bland was 3 for 4 and Kuszak 2 for 3 with three RBI. Bland also had 10 strikeouts in her six innings of work.

Marcie LaRue (19-3) took the loss.

