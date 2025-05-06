AUTO RACING: Logano takes 1st win of the season in NASCAR and F1’s Piastri secures 3rd straight win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES AdventHealth 400 Site: Kansas City, Kansas. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AdventHealth 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher by .0001 seconds in a photo finish win that broke the record for closest finish in Cup Series history.

Last race: Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano earned his first win of the season in overtime at Texas after passing Michael McDowell with seven to go.

Next race: May 18, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson earned his second series win this season after a late pass of Sam Mayer in a double-overtime finish at Texas.

Next race: May 24, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Heart of America 200

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Dominating with a race-high 79 laps, Corey Heim survived a late surge from Zane Smith earning him his second win of the season.

Last race: Corey Heim battled Rhodes and Hemric three wide on the final lap in double overtime to hang on for the win in Texas.

Next race: May 17, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Oscar Piastri took control away from Verstappen with over 40 laps to go in Miami, earning the championship leader his third-straight win and fourth of the season.

Next race: May 18, Imola, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Sonsio Grand Prix

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., practice, 1 p.m., qualifications, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, warmup, 11:30 a.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: IMS Road Course.

Race distance: 85 laps, 207.32 miles.

Last year: Out of the pole position Alex Palou scored his first victory of the year after taking the lead mid-race and sending him to the top of the standings.

Last race: Palou captured his third win of the year in Birmingham, dominating nearly the entire race and leading 81 of 90 laps.

Next race: May 25, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: May 18, Elwood, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Gettysburg Clash

Site: Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Track: Lincoln Speedway (Pa.).

HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup

Site: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Track: Williams Grove Speedway.

Next events: May 14 – 15, Ohsweken, Ontario, Conneaut, Ohio, Marion Center, Pennsylvania, Bedford, Pennsylvania, Cornwall, Ontario.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

